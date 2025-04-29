A sunny Sunday afternoon in the pub with the whole family needn't break the bank - if you know where to look | Hungry Horse

Sunny Sundays, a massive roast, and a drink — all for a tenner? Pubs across Northamptonshire are serving up unbeatable value for relaxed family get-togethers.

When the sun’s shining, there’s nowhere better to be than outside in a pub garden with a proper Sunday roast in front of you — and right now, a popular family pub chain is making it almost too good to believe.

The chain is Hungry Horse, and it’s offering a full Sunday roast dinner plus a drink for just £10. That’s not a typo. At a time when most places seem to be charging double for a standard roast, Hungry Horse says it is staying true to what it’s famous for: big portions, loads of choice, amazing value for money, and a proper welcome for all the family.

The Sunday menu offers a generous plate stacked with hand-carved topside of beef, tender roast turkey, or a new veggie tart, all loaded up with crispy roasties, mash, carrots, peas, green beans, a giant Yorkshire pudding and plenty of gravy. Plus, you get a drink included — perfect for sipping in the sunshine while the kids run around.

And because it’s Hungry Horse, there are options to supersize your Sunday feast with extra roasties, Yorkshire puddings, or pigs in blankets if you’re feeling particularly hungry

Three great Hungry Horse pubs to visit in Northamptonshire:

The Lakeside – Bedford Road, Northampton

Overlooking the River Nene, The Lakeside has a huge beer garden that’s perfect for sunny lunches. With a big menu, family play areas, and plenty of space for big group gatherings, it’s a great spot for all generations.

The Sixfields – Walter Tull Way, Northampton

Close to the action at Northampton Town’s stadium, Sixfields is a lively, friendly pub with outdoor seating, live sport, and fantastic Sunday roasts. Perfect if you’re planning a family catch-up or meeting mates before a game.

The Queen Eleanor – Newport Pagnell Road, Wootton

Set in the heart of Wootton, The Queen Eleanor is a welcoming spot with a sunny garden, a packed menu, and a relaxed atmosphere. Brilliant for laid-back Sundays with the grandparents, kids, and everyone in between.

And if someone in your party fancies something different, Hungry Horse has you covered. From classic fish and chips and award-winning steak and ale pie, to plant-based fishless fillets and huge sharing platters, there’s something for every appetite and every pocket. Plus, the kids’ menu is full of great options — and even includes a smaller Sunday roast.

Whether you are planning a big family gathering, meeting friends for a relaxed afternoon, or just treating yourself after a long week, a sunny Sunday at a Hungry Horse pub offers great food, great company and unbeatable value.

