Easter Monday supermarket hours: When UK stores close and opening times

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 20th Apr 2025, 11:00 BST
Know when to catch the shops on Easter Sunday 🛒
  • Easter Monday will be held on April 21
  • Easter Monday will be a bank holiday
  • Supermarkets will be open with reduced hours

Easter Monday (also Bank Holiday Monday) is set to take place on Monday April 21.

Easter is coming to an end, and supermarkets will resume the usual opening hours soon.

However, for Easter Monday, supermarkets will still be operating under reduced hours.

If you need to head to the supermarkets on Easter Monday, here is a guide to the opening hours of each major UK supermarket.

Asda

Asda will be open from 7am to 10pm on Easter Monday.

Morrisons

Morrisons will be open from 7am to 8pm on Easter Monday.

Lidl

Lidl will be open from 9am to 9pm on Easter Monday.

Aldi

Aldi will open from 8am to 8pm on Easter Monday.

M&S Food

M&S Food will be open from 10am to 6pm on Easter Monday.

Easter Monday supermarket hours: When UK stores close and opening times | Kwangmoozaa - stock.adobe.com

Waitrose

Waitrose will be open from 8am to 8pm on Easter Monday.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s will be open from 7am to 10pm on Easter Monday.

Tesco

Tesco will be open from 8am to 6pm on Easter Monday.

Co-op

Co-op will be open from 7am to 10pm on Easter Monday.

