Wellingborough pub wins award for charity efforts

The Ranelagh Arms in Wellingborough has been crowned ‘Fundraiser of the Year’ for the second year in a row at Wells & Co Pub Partner Awards.

The awards are held every year but this is the first time the pubs have been able to celebrate in more than two years due to the pandemic.

The Fundraiser of the Year award recognises the pub who has gone above and beyond with their charitable fundraising – a pub who has a real commitment to raising funds for those in need and providing a helping hand to whoever may need one.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Ranelagh Arms team with Managing Director, Peter Wells

The Ranelagh Arms of Ranelagh Road has won the award again following on from their success in 2020.

In this year alone, landlord Chris O’Reilly along with his team have donated a further £6,250 to Macmillan Cancer Support, raising the money in a variety of ways, one of which was a swear jar.

Since taking on The Ranelagh 18 years ago, Chris has collectively fundraised more than £160,000 for charity.

He has walked Hadrian’s Wall six times and has even walked The Great Wall of China all in the name of charity.

He said: “I would like to thank everyone who helped raise all the money for Macmillan last year.