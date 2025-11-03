Michelin Guide and Bib Gourmands: Best restaurants revelaed

10 of the best restaurant and pub deals in November 2025 - including Bella Italia and Sizzling Pubs

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 17:42 GMT

Here is where you can get discounted food in November 🍴

As temperatures get a little bit colder, some of us may be more inclined to head into a warm and welcoming pub or restaurant for a bite to eat.

In November, there are a selection of eateries offering discounts and deals including; weekday set menus, buy one get one for £1 and 25% off.

We’ve rounded up 10 of the best restaurant and pub deals available this month.

Brewers Fayre is offering customers to enjoy its brand-new autumn menu for only £5. The menu includes classic dishes, and through the week they are pricing main course meals at £5 per plate. The offer is available Monday to Friday from 12pm and 6pm.

Sizzling Pubs is offering two main courses from £12.50. The deal is available Monday to Friday from 12pm. It is also offering kids eat for £1, Monday to Friday from 3pm.

Bella Italia has a range of deals available in November. Deals include £15 off when you spend £30, a free beer from Monday to Wednesday when you purchase a main course, and kids eat for free every Thursday.

Beefeater is offering main courses during the week from £8. The offer is for its lunchtime menu, and is available Monday to Friday from 12pm to 5pm.

