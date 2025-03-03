During March, many UK-wide restaurants are offering exclusive deals, offers and discounts.
From Mother’s Day deals, to bottomless pancakes there are plenty of money-saving offers available at a variety of restaurants.
Here are 10 of the best restaurant deals taking place in March.
1. ASK Italian
ASK Italian is offering customers a free Tiramisu every time they dine in during March. The offer is available all day, every day throughout the month of March. To redeem the offer, customers must be signed up to the ASK Italian Perk Scheme. To sign up, please visit the ASK Italian website. | ASK Italian
2. Brewers Fayre
Brewers Fayre has a Mother’s Day offer available during March. The offer includes a set menu with two courses, starting from £15.99. The deal is available from March 29 to March 30. | Tony Baggett - stock.adobe.com
3. Chiquito
Chiquito is offering a March deal of Fajitas! The deal offers 2 for 1 across Chiquito’s fajita selection, including meat, vegetarian and vegan options. The offer is available until March 28. | National World
4. Frankie & Benny’s
Frankie & Benny’s has two exciting deals available for March, alongside its all-year round offers. The offers include a Mother’s Day deal which involves a free ‘MUM-osa’ for those who pre-book before March 24 and a Pancake Day deal, where customers can enjoy bottomless pancakes for £10.45 from March 3 to March 6. | Trevor Benbrook - stock.adobe.com
