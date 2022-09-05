These are five foods that could improve you mind

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new survey by health and wellness experts Protein Works reveals the current negative moods Brits are feeling is caused by an imbalance of hormones, prompting them to provide advice on simple dietary changes people can make to help have a positive impact on their wellbeing.

With many stating they feel concerned and more experiencing fatigue, Protein Works’ nutrition experts have listed five key ingredients and foods that can help put a spring in people’s steps, without sacrificing on flavour and taste in a balanced diet.

These are the five foods you should put on your menu

Berries

Containing a high number of antioxidants and specifically flavonoids, berries are one of the best foods to gain a positive mindset.

From blueberries to strawberries, they have multiple benefits for our mood such as activating brain pathways that improve cognition, as well as combatting the negative effect of stress throughvitamin C.

Having berries at breakfast can set you up for the day ahead, as it can improve mood within two hours of being consumed.

Oats

Oats are extremely high in fibre which stabilises blood sugar levels and prevents mood swings.

Additionally, oats contain zinc which supports overall brain health and glucose to provide the body with energy.

Oats also trigger the release of tryptophan which produces serotonin, lowering anxiety and depressive symptoms.

Oats are available in many forms such as overnight oats and porridge.

Flaxseed

Plant-based flaxseeds are a great source of omega-3, which helps increase dopamine and serotonin.

This is critical to mood and mental health, whilst also containing lots of other nutrients including protein and fibre.

It can be included in a lot of meals including breakfast and salads, and is high in thiamine, which is a B vitamin that increases and energy, helping improve moods.

Zinc and magnesium are also found in flaxseed, which is a relaxing mineral, reducing stress and improving energy production.

Coffee

The caffeine in coffee has mood improving qualities as it is a central nervous system stimulant.

Caffeine blocks the adenosine’s receptors in the brain and therefore increases alertness and energy levels. It also provides a boost to serotonin levels, balancing both mood and overall outlook.

Having too much caffeine can lead to anxiety and jitteriness, therefore it is recommended you don’t consume any after 2pm. However, a cup of coffee may help to improve your mood and productivity when lacking energy.

Ashwagandha

Popular in the Middle East, ashwagandha is an adaptogen that can improve a person’s mood. Research has proven that this leaf significantly reduces stress levels as it lowers the level of cortisol within the body, a stress hormone. A herbal ingredient, it is most commonly taken in the form of a powder such as in a meal replacement shake.