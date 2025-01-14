Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the best places for a chippy in the UK 🍟

The top 50 fish and chip shops and restaurants in the UK have been named

The Fry Awards scored each venue - with each awarded place scoring at least 96%

The awards celebrate the excellence and achievement of the fish and chip industry

The top places for fish and chips across the UK have been named, as part of the Fry Awards 2025.

Fry Magazine has announced the top 50 fish and and chip takeaways and the top 10 fish and chip restaurants for 2025, celebrating the excellence and the achievements of the fish and chip industry.

To decide the winners of the Fry Awards, mystery diners visited a range of takeaways and restaurants and assessed each place on food quality, cleanliness, staff expertise, value for money, ease of ordering and social media presence.

Each place was scored out of 100%, with many receiving a full 100%, and others receiving at least 96% or above.

Organiser Reece Head, said: “Congratulations to this year’s award winners! Another year has passed and, once again, these shops have shown resilience, adapting to today’s challenges with remarkable dedication. At a time when inflationary pressures are being felt, these businesses continue to stay positive and prioritise their customers, maintain exceptional standards, and find innovative ways to keep fish and chips affordable.

“Starting the year as award winners is a fantastic way for fish and chip shops to kick off 2025, setting the tone for a successful year ahead.

“Whether served in a restaurant, a takeaway, or from a mobile unit, the Fry Awards prove that quality fish and chips can be enjoyed anywhere.”

Fish and chips: The 50 winners across the UK at the Fry Awards 2025 (Photo: topntp - stock.adobe.com) | topntp - stock.adobe.com

Here is every winner of the Fry Awards 2025:

50 Best Takeaways

Ainsworth’s Fish & Chips, Caernarfon

Angel Lane Chippie, Penrith, Cumbria

Angell’s Fisheries, Newark, Nottinghamshire

Batterfly Fish & Chips, Surbiton, Surrey

Bredon Village Fish and Chip Shop, Bredon, Worcestershire

Callaway’s Fish & Chips, Dorchester, Dorset

Churchill’s Fish & Chips Langney, Eastbourne, East Sussex

Farnham’s at Fontygary, Rhoose, Vale Of Glamorgan

Fiddlers Elbow, Leintwardine, Herefordshire

Fintans Fish & Chip Co. Llanishen, Cardiff

Fishnchickn, Hutton, Brentwood, Essex

French’s Fish Shop, Wells next the Sea, Norfolk

Garioch Fish Bar, Inverurie, Aberdeenshire

Greg & Lou’s, Redruth, Cornwall

Henley’s of Wivenhoe, Colchester, Essex

Hiks, Brynhyfryd, Swansea

Hirds Family Fisheries, Halifax, West Yorkshire

Howe & Co 55, Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire

Joe’s Traditional Fish and Chips, Strabane , County Tyrone

Kellaway’s Fish and Chips, Truro, Cornwall

Kirbys of Horsforth, Horsforth , Leeds

Kirbys of Meanwood, Meanwood, Leeds

Lighthouse Fisheries Of Flamborough, Flamborough, East Yorkshire

Malt and Anchor, Cirencester, Gloucestershire

Moore’s Fish & Chips, Castle Douglas, Dumfries & Galloway

Oysters Fish & Chips, Lightwater, Surrey

Oysters Fish & Chips, Marlow Bottom, Buckinghamshire

Pennington Plaice, Leigh, Greater Manchester

Pier Point, Torquay, Devon

Pisces, Fleetwood, Lancashire

Portside Fish & Chips, South Elmsall, Leeds

Portside Fish & Chips, Kirkstall Road, Leeds

Quintiliani’s Fast Food, Hamilton, Larkhall, South Lanarkshire

Redcloak Fish Bar , Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Sea Blue Fisheries, Clowne, Derbyshire

Sea Salt + Sole, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire

Seafront Chippy, Hornsea, East Yorkshire

Shappy Wheels, Shap, Cumbria

Shaws Fish And Chips, Dodworth, Barnsley, South Yorkshire

Squires, Braunton, Devon

Sykes Fish and Chips, Manchester

The Anchor, Bexley, South East London

The Bearded Sailor, Pudsey, Leeds, West Yorkshire

The Cafe Royal, Annan, Dumfries and Galloway

The Chippie Van, Penrith, Cumbria

The Codfather, Wakefield, West Yorkshire

The Fish at Goose Green, Wigan, Greater Manchester

The Fish Bank, Sherburn in Elmet, North Yorkshire

The Friary, Carrickfergus, Co Antrim

The Hook of Clacton, Clacton on Sea, Essex

The Oyster Shell, Bath, Somerset

The Village Fish & Chips, Petts Wood, Orpington, Kent

Town Street Fryer, Marple Bridge, Stockport, Cheshire

Two Gates Fisheries, Shafton, Barnsley, South Yorkshire

10 Best Restaurants

Catch, Giffnock, Glasgow

Eric’s Fish & Chips, Hunstanton, Norfolk

Fish City, Belfast

Harbour Lights, Falmouth, Cornwall

Pier Point Bar & Restaurant, Torquay, Devon

Squires Fish Restaurant, Braunton, Devon

The Elite, Tritton Road, Lincoln, Lincolnshire

The Magpie Cafe, Whitby, North Yorkshire

The Scallop Shell, Bath, Somerset

Toff’s of Muswell Hill, Muswell Hill, London

Is your local chippy featured? Let us know in the comment section below 👇