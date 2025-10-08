The 10 pubs in Northamptonshire added to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide for 2026

The guide surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, with nearly 900 new additions, nationally.

In Northamptonshire, 45 pubs remain in the guide, which is the same as the 2024 and 2025 edition. 10 of this year’s 45 pubs are new comers.

The CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026 has been released, and is available to buy here.

For the full list of Northamptonshire pubs recommended in the edition, order The Good Beer Guide 2026.

Below is the list of the 10 new pubs in Northamptonshire added to the The Good Beer Guide 2026.

Pubs in Northamptonshire added to CAMRA list for 2026

Great Western Arms The pub in Aynho is full of Great Western Railway memorabilia and sits next to the canal, with ample seating overlooking the water. According to CAMRA, the pub is renowned for its food and has weekly offers.

Red Lion The Broughton pub is described as a "large, community-focused" pub, with local beers and live bands on a Friday night.

Ale Pole The pub in Sheaf Street, Daventry opened in 2024 after owners transformed the former cafe into a "charming and comfortable haven". The pub has four changing beers, food platters, regular quizzes and occasional live music, according to CAMRA.