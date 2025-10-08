The 10 pubs in Northamptonshire added to the CAMRA Good Beer Guide for 2026

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 8th Oct 2025, 10:43 BST
The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has released its 53rd edition of the Good Beer Guide – and 10 new additions have been made in Northamptonshire.

The guide surveys 4,500 of the best pubs across the UK, with nearly 900 new additions, nationally.

In Northamptonshire, 45 pubs remain in the guide, which is the same as the 2024 and 2025 edition. 10 of this year’s 45 pubs are new comers.

The CAMRA Good Beer Guide 2026 has been released, and is available to buy here.

For the full list of Northamptonshire pubs recommended in the edition, order The Good Beer Guide 2026.

Below is the list of the 10 new pubs in Northamptonshire added to the The Good Beer Guide 2026.

The pub in Aynho is full of Great Western Railway memorabilia and sits next to the canal, with ample seating overlooking the water. According to CAMRA, the pub is renowned for its food and has weekly offers.

2. Great Western Arms

The pub in Aynho is full of Great Western Railway memorabilia and sits next to the canal, with ample seating overlooking the water. According to CAMRA, the pub is renowned for its food and has weekly offers. Photo: Google

The Broughton pub is described as a "large, community-focused" pub, with local beers and live bands on a Friday night.

3. Red Lion

The Broughton pub is described as a "large, community-focused" pub, with local beers and live bands on a Friday night. Photo: Google

The pub in Sheaf Street, Daventry opened in 2024 after owners transformed the former cafe into a "charming and comfortable haven". The pub has four changing beers, food platters, regular quizzes and occasional live music, according to CAMRA.

4. Ale Pole

The pub in Sheaf Street, Daventry opened in 2024 after owners transformed the former cafe into a "charming and comfortable haven". The pub has four changing beers, food platters, regular quizzes and occasional live music, according to CAMRA. Photo: Ale Pole/Facebook

