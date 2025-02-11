There are plenty of amazing restaurants to visit in Northamptonshire, serving up a wide variety of cuisines.

But according to reservation service website OpenTable, there are a select few in the county which stand out, as they are the most booked in the area.

From No.33 Uppingham to Pig and Waffles, here are the most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire according to OpenTable.

1 . Bill’s Restaurant & Bar, Wellingborough Bill’s Restaurant & Bar in Wellingborough has a 4.4* rating from 1912 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Everything was great. The food was amazing. Probably best value for money at the lakes. Really recommend.” | OpenTable Photo Sales

2 . Cartel Brassiere & Grill, Northampton Cartel Brassiere & Grill in Northampton has a 4.6* rating from 20 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Amazing food! Stunning place and absolutely delicious cocktails.” | OpenTable Photo Sales

3 . Amarone Italian Restaurant, Towcester Amarone Italian Restaurant in Towcester has a 4.5* rating from 75 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Lovely meal. Staff were very attentive, food served quickly and nice atmosphere.” | OpenTable Photo Sales

4 . Red Lion, Kettering Red Lion in Kettering has a 4.7* rating from 1196 reviews. An OpenTable reviewer said: “Excellent evening. Food was delicious. Staff were friendly and helpful.” | OpenTable Photo Sales