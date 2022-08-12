The American beverage giant has nearly 40,000 cafes around the world and will open its doors in a newly-built unit in Corby if planners give the go-ahead.
Site owners Peel Investment Properties have applied for permission to build the new 232 sq m unit at the side of the existing M&S store on under-used parking spaces.
The space already has existing planning permission for a similar coffee shop.
The application states that designers tried to contact North Northamptonshire Council’s planning department six times over an eight week period before submitting their documents anyway after they received no response, despite the fact best practice states a response should be received in 21 days.
It is expected the new shop will provide a range of flexible full and part time jobs.
Their planning statement says : “Peel developed the retail park, and over the last twenty years have managed and improved the asset. They have worked with the council, to deliver development
which retains jobs, investment, customer expenditure and shopping trips in Corby in the face of increasing competition from other centres and retail park destinations such as Rushden Lakes.”
Starbucks will be the first standalone coffee shop on the retail park, which stands on the site of the blast furnaces demolished after the closure of Corby Steelworks.