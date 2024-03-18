St Patrick's Day gets the races started and drinks flowing at Kettering care home

Residents and staff at Elm Bank care home in Kettering celebrated all things Irish for St Patrick’s Day this week. The home was adorned with shamrocks and everyone dressed in green to mark the day.
By Tina ProshoContributor
Published 18th Mar 2024, 13:31 GMT
17th March 2024

Held on March 17th, Saint Patrick's Day actually observes the death of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, but the day has come to be a huge celebration of Irish heritage and culture.

Staff and residents at the home marked the day by having a day of fun at the races with bets placed and Guinness a plenty the fun went on until late afternoon.

Head chef Sharntelle prepared a fantastic Irish spread with, Minted Pea Soup served with Soda Bread or Pineapple, Kiwi & Green Grape Salad, followed by traditional Irish Beef Stew or Seafood Chowder, served with Celeriac and Potato Mash, Fried Cabbage and Buttered Carrots.

Desserts were divine, with Irish Apple Crumble or Barmbrack (Irish fruit cake). Residents were thrilled to have Guinness Chocolate Cake for tea, all washed down with a fine glass of Guinness or an Irish whiskey.

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura, said: “Our residents have all had a brilliant day today, everyone enjoyed the fantastic food prepared by our Head Chef – I think we all agree St Patrick’s Day is the best of all the saints’ days! We had an amazing time placing bets, and being together with a lovely Guinness!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Elm Bank care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Elm Bank provides residential and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

