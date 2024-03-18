St Patrick's Day gets the races started and drinks flowing at Kettering care home

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

17th March 2024

Held on March 17th, Saint Patrick's Day actually observes the death of St Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, but the day has come to be a huge celebration of Irish heritage and culture.

Staff and residents at the home marked the day by having a day of fun at the races with bets placed and Guinness a plenty the fun went on until late afternoon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Patrick's Day

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Head chef Sharntelle prepared a fantastic Irish spread with, Minted Pea Soup served with Soda Bread or Pineapple, Kiwi & Green Grape Salad, followed by traditional Irish Beef Stew or Seafood Chowder, served with Celeriac and Potato Mash, Fried Cabbage and Buttered Carrots.

Desserts were divine, with Irish Apple Crumble or Barmbrack (Irish fruit cake). Residents were thrilled to have Guinness Chocolate Cake for tea, all washed down with a fine glass of Guinness or an Irish whiskey.

General Manager, Marvellous Bindura, said: “Our residents have all had a brilliant day today, everyone enjoyed the fantastic food prepared by our Head Chef – I think we all agree St Patrick’s Day is the best of all the saints’ days! We had an amazing time placing bets, and being together with a lovely Guinness!”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Bets are placed & drinks are ready

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad