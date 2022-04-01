Revealed: When the new Costa Coffee drive-thru will open in Wellingborough

How one of the new signs proposed for Costa Coffee would look

A new Costa Coffee drive-thru is on target to open in Wellingbrough in May — after more than year of planning.

This newspaper first revealed plans for the site in Turnells Mill Lane back in April 2021.

Building work started recently in the car park outside B&M in Victoria Retail Park, close to Tesco.

And this week a spokesman for the chain confirmed: ““We’re delighted to say that a new Costa Coffee drive-thru store will open in Wellingborough in May 2022.

"The store will be owned and operated by our franchise partner, DS Group and will comprise of a drive-thru lane and a Costa Coffee store, allowing locals to either grab a coffee on-the-go or sit-in.”