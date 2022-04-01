Revealed: When the new Costa Coffee drive-thru will open in Wellingborough
Site next to Tesco set to create two full-time and 20 part-time jobs
A new Costa Coffee drive-thru is on target to open in Wellingbrough in May — after more than year of planning.
This newspaper first revealed plans for the site in Turnells Mill Lane back in April 2021.
Building work started recently in the car park outside B&M in Victoria Retail Park, close to Tesco.
And this week a spokesman for the chain confirmed: ““We’re delighted to say that a new Costa Coffee drive-thru store will open in Wellingborough in May 2022.
"The store will be owned and operated by our franchise partner, DS Group and will comprise of a drive-thru lane and a Costa Coffee store, allowing locals to either grab a coffee on-the-go or sit-in.”
Plans submitted to North Northamptonshire council said the unit would bring the equivalent of 11 full-time jobs, including two full-time management roles and up to 20 part-time contracts.