REVEALED: March 2024's most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire, according to OpenTable

The latest rankings for the top ten most booked restaurants on OpenTable in Northamptonshire have been revealed.

Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.

This includes a top ten most booked list. Currently – as of March 27, 2024 – that list includes everything from village pubs, to independent Mediterranean restaurants, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.

Below are the top ten most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire in March 2024, according to OpenTable.

1 .

Keeping hold of its tenth place spot is the Fox and Hounds in Whittlebury. The gastro pubs offers a range of upmarket mains, as well as a Sunday menu.

Re-joining the list are the domes at Bill's, Rushden Lakes. Taking ninth place, the igloos outside the restaurant offer an unique dining experience.

In at number eight, is the Thornhill Arms in Rushton between Kettering and Corby. The family pub offers carvery and pub food.