Renowned Northants store set to tempt tastebuds with culinary masterclasses

Bell of Northampton’s masterclasses are always well received, providing customers the opportunity to get a hands-on experience.

Customers can expect to experience a taste sensation as home lifestyle store, Bell of Northampton, is set to host a range of exclusive cooking masterclasses to tempt the senses.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Renowned for showcasing a wide-range of interactive activities and experiences, the store on Kingsthorpe Road Northampton is continuing on its mission to provide customers with an outstanding events calendar by unveiling Carmela’s Kitchen Masterclass and a Hobby Cooks Curry Masterclass alongside a NEFF demonstration.

Those signing up for Carmela’s Kitchen Masterclass on Saturday 13th September will experience an unforgettable hands-on pasta-making experience. Attendees will be guided by renowned tutor and author, Carmela Sereno Hayes, through the art of crafting fresh pasta from scratch, paired with delicious, seasonal sauces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carmela will also share her expert tips and techniques to help guests master authentic Italian flavours. She will also reveal the history behind some of the dishes and the methods she learned from her Nona during her childhood. On the menu will be courgette pesto, stuffed tomatoes, late summer vegetable frittata, stromboli bread, Ciambellini di vino and Baci di dama biscuits. The exclusive event will close with guests able to enjoy a delightful Italian dessert.

For those looking to bring the taste of India into their own kitchen, Bell’s Hobby Cooks Curry Masterclass on Saturday 11th October promises a flavourful journey from North to South India with its exclusive tasting menu.

Whether new to Indian cooking or looking to perfect your technique, the masterclass is the ideal opportunity for those wanting to learn from passionate expert, Anita from Hobby Cooks.

The highlight of the session will be a live demonstration of Chicken Biryani. Also included on the jam-packed menu will be Missi Roti Tart with Aloo Ghobi Matar, Baked South Indian Masala Fish served with Tamarind Sauce, Chicken Biriyani with Black Eyed peas puree & Yogurt & Mint Raita, and Fusion Indian dessert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those looking to replace a kitchen appliance or who are looking for a brand new kitchen, the NEFF demo at Bell is a must. It aims to demonstrate how to get the best out of a NEFF appliance while cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

Run by a NEFF home economist, during the session on 31st January 2026 attendees will find out all they need to know about CicoTherm oven technology, suis vide and full steam cooking.

Plus, those signing up will have ample opportunity to taste the food prepped and cooked during live cooking, helping to ensure attendees go home with fully bellies and plenty of recipe inspiration. Customers purchasing an appliance during the event will also have the ticket cost refunded against it.

With the summer months drawing to a close, Bell is already looking ahead to its Christmas at Bell shopping evening. Taking place on 13th November, the free-to-attend event promises to be a festive evening filled with sparkle, shopping and seasonal cheer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store’s stunning showroom will be transformed into a festive marketplace, featuring an array of local small businesses offering everything from clothing, Christmas decorations, jewellery to gorgeous gifts, ‘smellies’ and everything in between. There will be a number of brand new stalls as well as some firm favourites returning.

There will also be live cooking in Bell’s beautiful Nicholas Bell kitchen, BBQs fired up for the evening, plus festive sweet treats and mulled wine served in the Love Lunch Café.

“We are really proud of our interactive range of activities and experiences on offer,” comments Tammy Pell, marketing and events co-ordinator at Bell.

“Our masterclasses are always well received, providing customers the opportunity to get a hands-on experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And it’s never too early to talk about Christmas, with our Christmas at Bell event always proving incredibly popular! It provides the perfect opportunity to come along and support local businesses while getting a head start on your Christmas shopping. I’d encourage people to mark the date in their diary and register their free place now!”

For more details and to book a place on a Bell event, visit https://abell.co.uk/blog/events-at-bell/