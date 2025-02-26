This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

An easy way to whip up pancakes for the whole family 🥞

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pancake Day will take place on Tuesday March 4

I tried a simple hack to make pancakes - a pre-made pancake mix

I think this hack is a fool proof way to making delicious pancakes

I absolutely love it when Pancake Day (otherwise known as Shrove Tuesday) rolls around every year, and I get to indulge in delicious pancakes all day.

Yes, I take Pancake Day very seriously. I have fond memories of growing up and enjoying Pancake Day with my whole family, taking turns to flip the pancakes, and eating stacks of the delicious sweet treat until our stomachs hurt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sadly, I could never figure out how to make pancakes myself. Despite it being a fairly easy recipe, my pancakes always ended up too watery, with not enough fluffiness to them.

Pancake Day: I tried to make pancakes using a simple hack and here it how it turned out | Holly Allton

These days, when I celebrate Pancake Day I usually choose to purchase a pack from the shops or visit a café or restaurant for them.

But then I found a simple hack to making your own pancakes, and that is by using a pre-made mixture.

Pre-made pancake mixtures can be found across UK supermarkets, especially as we approach Pancake Day. The mixtures usually come in a bottle, and all you need to do is add water, shake and pour into a pan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The particular pre-made mixture I used was from Asda and is named Asda Pancake Shaker 155g. It is priced at only £1 and includes step-by-step instructions.

I made a few mistakes along the way, such as flipping the first pancake too early, leading to the pancake not being as cooked as I would have liked. The second pancake I made I actually did the opposite and fried the pancake for too long, leading to the smoke alarm sounding.

Despite the mishaps, both pancakes actually turned out quite well and I was pleasantly surprised!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I think that using a pre-made pancake mixture is an absolutely fool proof way to easily whip up pancakes and I would definitely use one again.

What are your plans for Pancake Day? Let us know in the comment section below 👇