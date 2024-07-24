Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nestle announced the discontinuation of Caramac in November 2023

The iconic caramel flavoured bar was first introduced in 1959

Nestle has revealed the bar will be back on shelves for a limited time

A caramel flavoured bar has returned to shelves, to give fans the opportunity to enjoy it for the last time following an announcement that it would be discontinued.

Nestle announced in November 2023 that Caramac would be discontinuing, despite fans of the bar expressing disappointment at the announcement.

Caramac was first introduced in the UK in 1959, and has become a classic staple in the sweet aisle.

Last chance to buy nostalgic caramel bar after discontinue announcement.

Caramac is most known for being sold as a single bar, but it was also sold in the form of a pack of three as well as a sharing bag of buttons.

However, due to “falling sales”, Nestle decided to discontinue selling the bar.

Nestle wrote on its website: “We are very sorry to disappoint fans, unfortunately we had to make the difficult decision to discontinue Caramac. We know fans will be disappointed to see it go, but this change will enable us to focus on our best-performing brands, as well as develop exciting new innovations to delight consumers’ taste buds.”

It has now been revealed that the iconic bar will return to shelves, but only while stocks last, to give fans a chance to enjoy it for one final time.

Nestle made the announcement via its website, where it wrote: “Nestlé is delighted to announce the limited return of fan-favourite and confectionery classic, the Caramac.

After its discontinuation last year, the brand is making a comeback for a limited time only, giving fans a chance to indulge in tasty Caramac treats once more.

“When news broke of the discontinuation of Caramac last November, passionate fans across the nation called for its return. Nestlé listened to the feedback and decided to create a special opportunity for fans to enjoy Caramac again.”

Caramac became available to buy in shops again from Tuesday, July 23.