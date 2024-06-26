Northamptonshire pub announced as finalist in the Great British Pub Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A popular Northamptonshire pub, The Snooty Fox in Lowick, has been announced as a finalist in the Great British Pub Awards 2024.

The Snooty Fox, part of the Greedy Gordons pub portfolio, fought off competition from across the UK to be specially selected for the shortlist of finalists in the Best Country Pub category of the prestigious pub awards.

Richard Gordon, who manages the Greedy Gordons bespoke culinary collection of venues with business partner Sonya Harvey, said they were thrilled The Snooty Fox had received recognition in the coveted culinary awards judging process and are hoping to be crowned winners at the awards ceremony, which will take place this September.

Richard said: “It is fantastic news that The Snooty Fox has been shortlisted as a national finalist in the Best Country Pub of the Year category. The Great British Pub Awards are the pinnacle of accolades within the pub industry, so it is amazing one of our venues has successfully made it to this final stage in these UK wide awards.

“It is an incredible honour for The Snooty Fox to make it through to the final six in these industry leading national awards, which is testament to our fantastic team at the pub and within Greedy Gordons.

"It is wonderful, really uplifting to receive such recognition and makes all the hard work worthwhile. Our other popular pub, The Red Lion in Cranford, has made it through to the finalists’ shortlist previously, so we are hoping that this year The Snooty Fox will triumph to take the crown and win!”

The awards recognition for The Snooty Fox comes as the popular pub also announced a host of new regular events and latest additions to its menu including its Dirty Lobster and Crab Night, being held every Tuesday and Thursday, where two eat for £99 and are served one kilo of lobster and one kilo of crab, which come complete with branded bibs, crackers, picks and all the trimmings. This new appetising addition has been launched alongside an array of sumptuous shellfish platters, which are all served on crushed ice.

Discerning diners are also invited to book for The Snooty Fox Wine Club nights, which are held on the second Tuesday of each month. At the exclusive events guests learn about and taste an array of wines served with nibbles, with the opportunity to order wines being showcased at an exclusive discounted rate, and the additional option to have the wines delivered locally for free within days of the events.

With Richard and Sonya at the Greedy Gordons helm, The Snooty Fox underwent a one million pound refurbishment and shot to fame after being thrust into the global media spotlight following the success of the hit movie Saltburn, after news its cast and crew had regularly dined at the venue while filming on location nearby and had held the film’s wrap party at the popular pub.

Richard revealed that expansion of the prestigious pub portfolio is next on the menu for Greedy Gordons, whose culinary collective of bespoke venues showcase fine dining, creative cuisine and locally sourced produce.

He added: “We are extremely proud that our unique collection of Northamptonshire pubs, restaurants, café and farm shop continue to raise the bar when it comes to championing exceptional, exquisite food and drink within the region across all our esteemed establishments.”

The Greedy Gordons portfolio of venues includes: The Snooty Fox in Lowick, The Red Lion in Cranford, The Pig & Waffle in Grafton Underwood, The Buttery Café and Farmshop in Woodford.