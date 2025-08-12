1 . Dilraj Indian, Towcester

Dolraj Indian in Towcester has a 4.6* rating from 649 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Always an excellent meal out. Not only is the food top notch but so is the service, the staff are so friendly and chatty. Menu offers something for all tastes with a huge veggie/vegan choice.It's a great place for our group of friends to meet up, have a few beers, some fab food and not feeling rushed.” | Tripadvisor-84davio