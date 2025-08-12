There are plenty of beautiful things to see and interesting things to do in Northamptonshire.
If you’re looking for places to eat, the county boasts some amazing restaurants, cafes and pubs serving up a wide selection of cuisine.
Here are 15 of Northamptonshire’s best-rated dining spots, and what customers had to say about their experience on Tripadvisor.
1. Dilraj Indian, Towcester
Dolraj Indian in Towcester has a 4.6* rating from 649 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Always an excellent meal out. Not only is the food top notch but so is the service, the staff are so friendly and chatty. Menu offers something for all tastes with a huge veggie/vegan choice.It's a great place for our group of friends to meet up, have a few beers, some fab food and not feeling rushed.” | Tripadvisor-84davio
2. Rokka Turkish Mediterranean Bar & Grill, Rushden
Rokka Turkish Mediterranean Bar & Grill in Rushden has a 4.8* rating from 326 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The food was great and amazing service, great atmosphere. Host was very friendly and attentive. Couldn’t do enough for us.” | Google Maps
3. Saffron, Brackley
Saffron in Brackley has a 4.9* rating from 137 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Another fantastic evening, excellent value for amazing food. The service is 10/10. Highly recommended and the service first class.” | Tripadvisor-Saffron
4. Mooche Wala Bar & Restaurant, Denton
Mooche Wala Bar & Restaurant in Denton has a 4.9* rating from 117 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Lovely food. Great service and relaxed feel. Our first time visiting this restaurant and we will definitely visit again.” | Tripadvisor-Bilal Hussain