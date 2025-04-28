Temperatures are set to soar this week, and you may be on the hunt for the perfect place to enjoy a delicious meal or drinks in the sun.

In Northamptonshire, there are plenty of incredible restaurants and pubs serving up amazing plates of food, which can be devoured in a beautiful outdoor setting.

Here is a list of the 12 best places to dine al fresco in Northamptonshire - according to Tripadvisor reviewers - and what customers had to say about their experience.

1 . Mooche Wala Bar & Restaurant, Denton Mooche Wala Bar & Restaurant in Denton has a 4.9* rating from 86 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Excellent service and attentive staff, lovely atmosphere in a great setting and the food was perfect. We’ll be back. Highly recommend!” | Tripadvisor Photo Sales

2 . Truva Lounge Cocktail Bar, Towcester Truva Lounge Cocktail Bar in Towcester has a 4.9* rating from 412 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “My family ate here tonight and it was absolutely amazing! The food was incredible and the service was perfect, especially from Emrah. Can’t wait to come again.” | Tripadvisor Photo Sales

3 . Moghul Rooms, Towcester Moghul Rooms in Towcester has a 4.8* rating from 339 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “We had a great evening here. Food was delicious, and the service was excellent. So couldn’t fault it. Quality food and service.” | Tripadvisor Photo Sales

4 . Rose & Crown, Oundle Rose & Crown in Oundle has a 4.5* rating from 311 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “The restaurant is amazing! The food has a delicious homemade taste and the portions are tremendous. Our server Kim was absolutely brilliant and made us feel very welcome. Overall I would definitely recommend this place!” | Tripadvisor Photo Sales