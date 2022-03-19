New pizza place sees Priors Hall Park retail and leisure hub fully-let

There are now 1,500 homes occupied at Priors Hall Park as well as a range of new businesses that have opened in the past year

Once Britain's biggest building site, and more than decade after the first house was built, the people of Priors Hall are celebrating as the final unit in the district centre was let-out to a family pizza restaurant.

The launch of new Italian restaurant Bella Pizza sees all of the units now open at the Holland Square District Centre, which is now home to a supermarket, six retail units and four smaller units for local start-ups.

Over the winter, the busy retail centre became home to;

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Zafir Sheikh, Pharmacist at Priors Hall Pharmacy

Bella Pizza - a takeaway and restaurant serving delicious, Italian-inspired, handmade artisan pizza

Serenity on Priors – a the recently launched wellbeing centre offers hypnotherapy, reiki, reflexology and homeopathy with more treatments to come

Priors Hall Pharmacy – opened in December offering over the counter medicines and services and can dispense NHS prescriptions from your GP, with free local delivery

Priors Kitchen – takeaway serving Chinese food and fish and chips for collection or delivery, since November

Holland Square District Centre is home to a range of small start-ups and other businesses

Priors Hall Park Community Hub – created by master developers Urban&Civic for resident meetings and events, as well as providing more information about the future of the development

The first half of 2021 saw the initial wave of major additions to Priors Hall Park’s amenities, starting with a Sainsbury’s Local supermarket in January.

The district centre soon welcomed Rascal’s Barbers, Rutland Veterinary Centre, Priors Hall Dental, The Platinum Lounge Hair Salon, Harley’s Furrytail Beautique and a Busy Bees Nursery, in the spring. The 66 room, purpose-built and modern Priors Hall Care Home also opened to residents in December, right in the centre of Priors Hall Park, featuring a cinema, tea room, garden room, sky bar, communal lounges and ensuite wet rooms.

Mark Redding, Communications, Communities and Partnerships for Urban&Civic, said: “The new district centre, at the heart of Priors Hall Park, provides a focal point for the development by offering a range of services within walking distance from residents’ homes. We’ve been very selective in choosing the new occupants and have been able to give opportunities for local businesses, creating a blend of high quality complementary services in a vibrant district centre. When buying a home at Priors Hall Park, you’re choosing a sense of community, acres of outdoor space, and a way of life unlike anywhere else. Whatever your interests, there’s something for everyone.”

Amy McGowan, Manager at Bella Pizza, said: “Having previously had an office in The Enterprise Centre, we have seen the expansion of Priors Hall Park into a vibrant and bustling community. We felt Bella Pizza would be a great addition to the district centre. We have enjoyed meeting the residents over the past week and are looking forward to becoming part of the community.

"We have been well supported by the residents so far and it’s great to have some of the residents of PHP already part of the Bella Pizza team. Residents can order pizzas online to collect at a time that suits or pop in for a cold beer or glass of wine while we prepare their fresh, artisan pizzas.”

Zafir Sheikh, Pharmacist at Priors Hall Pharmacy, said: "I try to create a community feel to my pharmacy, where people are welcomed with a friendly hello and where they can trust the advice and service, we provide them"

Priors Hall Park is now home to more than 1,500 homes and is set for an exciting milestone later this year with the launch of Zones 2 and 3 of the development.