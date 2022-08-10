M&S cuts a third off wine prices ahead of National Prosecco Day - Saturday August 13

With popular bottles starting from£6, wine lovers can find great deals in store and online until September 12 – so what better time to make room in the fridge.
The store sells 20 bottles of prosecco every minute.
Customers can also save up to £40 on all M&S drinks online from August 16 to 29, perfect for stocking up ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend.
M&S is offering £10 off when you spend £75 on drinks on the M&S website, as well as £20 off £150 and £40 off £300 – PLUS free delivery on all drinks orders more than £100.
Most Popular
-
1
Look inside £1.1 million Northamptonshire home that backs onto Althorp Estate woodland
-
2
Hot Weather Driving: You could be fined £5,000 for driving in flip-flops
-
3
Travel: Relaxation comes as standard at Appletree Holiday Park
-
4
Travel: Enjoy food heaven on Scotland’s west coast
-
5
Garmin Dash Cam 57 review: price, features, design and image quality
Check out the offers here