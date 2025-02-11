Michelin Guide UK 2025: Full list of newly-awarded one, two and three star restaurants
- The Michelin Guide 2025 revealed stars for restaurants across Great Britain & Ireland
- The ceremony took place in Glasgow on Monday February 10
- Restaurants were awarded one-star, two-star and three-stars from Michelin
The Michelin Guide ceremony for Great Britain and Ireland was held last night in Glasgow.
The 2025 awards ceremony revealed the new Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmands, Green Stars and Special Awards.
Restaurants across the UK have been added to the prestigious guide, which highlights and recognises the hard work of chefs and restaurateurs.
Gwendal Poullennec, International Director of The Michelin Guides, said: “I am so thrilled to see that our Great Britain & Ireland Guide has had such a strong year yet again.
“Despite the challenges they face, chefs and restaurateurs have shown us that their talent, commitment and ingenuity know no bounds.”
“Moor Hall newly receiving Three Michelin Stars will rightly be headline news, but I am equally pleased to see a huge total of 22 new Stars join our family. Having 36 Bib Gourmands awarded this year is also a great sign for British and Irish hospitality – showing how hard restaurants are working to offer great value to diners.
“Finally, we must not forget our new Green Stars and their inspiring commitments, for they are role models of our industry.”
Here is the full list of every newly-awarded Michelin Star restaurant in Great Britain and Ireland for 2025.
Three Stars
Moor Hall, Aughton
Two Stars
Hide and Fox, Saltwood
Humble Chicken, London
The Ritz Restaurant, London
One Stars
33 The Homend, Ledbury
64 Goodge Street, London
AngloThai, London
AVERY, Edinburgh
Ballyfin, Ballyfin
OMA, London
Plates London, London
Row on 5, London
Skof, Manchester
Starling, Esher
The Morrison Room, MaynoothWilsons, Bristol
Green Stars
Homestead Kitchen, Goathland
Jericho, Plungar
Native, Tenbury Wells
Wild Shropshire, Whitchurch
Pythouse Kitchen Garden, Tisbury
Special Awards
Mentor Chef Award - Adam Byatt, Trinity London
Young Chef of the Year - Ash Valenzuela-Heegar, Riverine Rabbit, Birmingham
Service Award - Jasmine Sherry, Fish Shop, Ballater, Scotland
Sommelier Award - Zsolt Lukács, Darog, Galway, ROI
Opening of the Year - Jorge Parades, Oma, London, England
For more information, please visit the Michelin website. You can also check out our live coverage from the ceremony.