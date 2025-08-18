Here are the best McDonald’s items you can get in different countries 🍔

McDonald’s across the world sell different types of food

Popular menu items abroad include; McKroket and Greek Mac

Google and TikTok searches have been analysed to determine the best items abroad

McDonald’s is one of the most beloved and legendary fast-food chains across the globe.

While McDonald’s UK has plenty of amazing menu options and long-standing staples, McDonald’s fans are demanding for it to announce the launch of items that are available abroad too.

If you’ve ever visited a McDonald’s branch in another country, you would have found menu items that you have never even heard of before.

For example, in Japan McDonald’s has shrimp burgers on the menu and in the Philippines it even has spaghetti!

10 of the most popular McDonald's menu items you can only get abroad - including McSpaghetti | McDonald's / Adobe Stock

Users on TikTok are frequently discussing the differences between McDonald’s menus in different countries, sharing exciting menu options and demanding for those to be available in the UK.

Holiday experts at Travel Republic have analysed search data on Google and TikTok to determine the most popular McDonald’s menu items that are only available abroad. The data shows the menu item, where it is available to order and how many searches it has.

Here are 10 of the most popular McDonald's menu items you can only get abroad - according to data found by Travel Republic.

Croque McDo

Croque McDo, which is available in France is the highest ranked menu item that is being searched for. It is a toasted sandwich with layers of Emmental cheese and ham. It is basically a McDonald’s version of a ham and cheese toastie. It has a Google monthly search volume of 9,900 and a TikTok monthly search volume of 6,600.

McKroket

McKroket, which is second on the list, is available in the Netherlands. It is a burger which features a deep-fried meat stew croquette patty, with a creamy filling and mustard sauce. It has a Google monthly search volume of 6,600 and a TikTok search volume of 4,400.

McSpaghetti

In the Philippines, McSpaghetti is available on the menu. The spaghetti is served with a sweet tomato sauce, sliced hot dogs and grated cheese. It has a Google monthly search volume of 5,400 and a TikTok monthly search volume of 4,400.

Greek Mac

The Greek Mac is of course available to purchase in Greece. It’s a Mediterranean twist on the Big Mac and it features warm pita bread stuffed with beef patties, lettuce, tomato, onions, and tzatziki sauce. It has 5,400 monthly searches on Google and 3,600 monthly searches on TikTok.

McAloo Tikki

McAloo Tikki is a menu item available in India, and it rounds off the top five. It is a vegetarian option which is a spice potato and pea patty, paired with a tamarind-style sauce, onions and tomatoes. It has 3,600 monthly searches on both Google and TikTok.

Bulgogi Burger

South Korea offers the Bulgogi Burger. It gets its name from the popular Korean dish Bulgogi. The burger features a pork patty, bulgogi marinade, mayonnaise and lettuce. It has 3,600 monthly searches on Google and 2,400 on TikTok.

McToast

McToast is another ham and cheese toasted sandwich, this time available in Italy. It has a Google monthly search volume of 3,600 and TikTok monthly search volume of 2,400.

Maharaja Mac

Maharaja Mac is an Indian McDonald’s staple. As beef is not commonly served in India, it features two chicken patties with three buns as well as cheese, mayonnaise, tomatoes, onion and lettuce. It has 2,900 Google searches per month and 2,400 on TikTok.

McBaguette

France also offers the McBaguette, which is exactly as it sounds. It is basically a Big Mac, served with two beef patties, lettuce, Swiss cheese and mustard, but in a baguette instead of a bun. Its Google monthly search volume is 2,900 and on TikTok it has 2,400.

Taro Pie

Taro Pie is a dessert menu item available in Asia. It features a sweet taro-flavoured filling, in a crispy crust. It has a Google monthly search volume of 1,900 and a TikTok monthly search volume of 1,300.

