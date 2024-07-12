Kettering McDonald's welcome back customers after 'Convenience of the Future' restaurant redesign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The McDonald's in Kettering has reopened after restaurant redesign including a new kitchen design and improved break areas.

McDonald’s in Kettering has reopened after a restaurant redesign, which promises to deliver a better customer experience for all. Owned and operated by local Franchisee, Glyn Pashley, the Kettering restaurant is one of the first in Northamptonshire to undergo a ‘Convenience of the Future’ redesign.

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ restaurant revamp programme will combine a new restaurant layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

Improvements have been made for restaurant crew with a redesign of the crew room, which will create a more relaxing and comfortable space for them to take a well-deserved break.

Glyn Pashley who owns and operates 26 McDonald’s restaurants, said: “I’m proud to reinvest in our Kettering restaurant and I’m confident the changes will not only benefit our customers but also our staff.

"It’s exciting to see the fresh new look and feel of our Kettering restaurant as McDonald’s celebrates its 50th anniversary in the UK this year. The dining area is more contemporary, and we now have separate facilities for our dine-in customers and our couriers, leading to a better experience for everyone.”

While the traditional walk-in and Drive-Thru remain core to how customers order, the redesign of McDonald’s kitchens and dining areas as part of Convenience of the Future will better integrate digital sales channels, the McDonald’s App and make smarter use of internal space to enhance the dine in experience.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, along with the removal of the front counter, the revamp will offer a more efficient way to order and will leave customers with more space to enjoy their meal.