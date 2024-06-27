Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

It’s all about the Hollandaise sauce 🤤

Wetherspoons’ eggs benedict is priced at only £6.91 and has 561 calories

Breakfast is served at Wetherspoons from 8am until 11.30am

The eggs benedict is made up two poached eggs, Wiltshire cured ham, English muffins and rocket

I am absolutely obsessed with eggs benedict from Wetherspoons, and now I won’t go anywhere else for some.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I never used to like eggs. Then one day (it was actually New Years Day 2024 if you’d like the specifics), I woke up craving an egg, a poached one to be precise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Wetherspoons breakfast dish has been a gamechanger for me - I won't go anywhere else for it | National World

Now I don’t know if it was a hungover craving from New Years’ Eve or a development with my taste buds, but I was absolutely hankering for poached eggs on toast.

Given that I wasn’t a huge fan of eggs prior to this, eggs benedict hadn’t even crossed my mind at this point.

I’m no Nigella Lawson when it comes to whipping up a storm in the kitchen and I exclusively only use the microwave (or meecro-wah-vey as Nigella would say), but I found a YouTube tutorial on how to make poached eggs via the microwave, and it was surprisingly easy.

This satisfied my craving for a while, but I felt something was missing. Spoiler alert, it was Hollandaise sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One early morning myself and my boyfriend fancied a cheap breakfast, and where better to go for that than Wetherspoons?

As I scanned through the menu, my eyes landed on eggs benedict.

Go on, I thought. I wasn’t sure if I would like it, but given my new egg addiction I was willing to give it a good go.

It was absolutely delicious, and I find myself craving specifically Wetherspoons’ eggs benedict every morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two poached eggs, which are dripping in a rich Hollandaise sauce, are placed on a bed of Wiltshire cured ham and English muffins, with rocket on top. I also add a side of black pudding, which isn’t to everyone’s taste, but a breakfast staple for me.

My house is very close to a Wetherspoons, so luckily I’ve been able to enjoy eggs benedict for breakfast time and time again since I first tried it.

I’ve had eggs benedict since from other (even more up-market) restaurants and eateries, but nothing is yet to compare to the Wetherspoons’ version.

Priced at only £6.91, it’s not an expensive obsession so I’m very happy with that. I may have to tone it down a bit soon though, otherwise I may turn into an egg myself.