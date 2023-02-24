Here are 17 of the best fish and chip shops in the Northants area, according to Google reviews

There’s nothing like fish and chips on a Friday night to put a tough week behind you and start the weekend in style.

But with so many chippy’s out there it can be hard knowing where to go if you want a cracking haddock and chips and friendly service.

Here we bring you a list of some of Northants best fish and chip shops, using customer reviews on google. Each review is out of five stars.

Let us know which are your favourite shops, and why, via our social media channels.

1 . Atlantis Fish Bar - 234 Windmill Ave, Kettering "Great fish and chips, well cooked and good portions" - Rated: 4.4 (52 reviews) Photo: Atlantis Fish Bar Photo Sales

2 . Nick's - 83 Rockingham Rd, Kettering "Excellent crispy batter on fish, good chips, mushy peas and curry sauce.." - Rated: 4.6 (198 reviews) Photo: Nick's Photo Sales

3 . Frydays of Kettering - 28 Dalkeith Place, Kettering "The best chip shop in Kettering, food and service are always brilliant." - Rated: 4.7 (117 reviews) Photo: Frydays Photo Sales

4 . Ta Bros Fish Bar - 85 High St, Desborough, Kettering "Excellent value for money and very nice food as well. The shop staff are always friendly and polite." - Rated: 4.5 (85 reviews) Photo: Ta Bros Fish Bar Photo Sales