Two lucky lads who managed to snap-up some Prime in Corby Asda

While most millennials are scratching their heads over what Prime even is, many under-16s have spent their half-terms stalking the aisles at their local Asda store hunting for stock of the in-demand drink.

And North Northants Asdas are no exception – with teens here begging their parents to take yet another trip to their local supermarket.

Prime is a drink invented by two Youtubers who, quite frankly, we’re too old to have even heard of.

Tik Tokers have taken to posting on the social video site when they manage to find Prime in stock

It’s stocked exclusively by Asda but barely has time to touch the shelves before it’s in the baskets of happy shoppers.

Our reporters went to Corby Asda this week to check if there was any of the sought-after drink in stock, but we weren’t lucky. Several groups of youngsters visited the shelves at the same time to find them empty.

We spoke to mum Deanna Barrett who was there with her three children. She said: “They just get up every morning, check Tik Tok to see if there’s any Prime anywhere and then ask to come here to check.

"We did manage to get some once but it was the green one and they wanted the purple one.

The Prime shelf is bare yet again at Corby Asda

"It’s completely ridiculous if you ask me, but at least it’s given them something to do in half term.”

As we approached one shelf-stacker, he said ‘no, we’ve not got any’ before we even had a chance to ask whether any Prime was due in.

What on earth is Prime?

It’s styled as a ‘hydration drink’ (aren’t they all?!) formulated by two Youtube stars – English rapper KSI and American WWE star Logan Paul.

Have you managed to find any Prime?

There used to be ‘beef’ between the two but they settled it with two boxing matches.

They went into business to create Prime Hydration, which is Arsenal FC’s ‘official hydration partner’.

It comes in meta moon, ice pop, blue raspberry, orange, tropical punch, lemon lime and grape flavours. It contains 10 per cent coconut water along with Vitamin B, electrolytes, BCAA for muscle recovery and antioxidants.

Corby Asda did get a re-stock last Saturday, but again the shelves were bare within minutes.

Desperate youngsters have taken to posting on Snapchat and Tik Tok when they spot the drink for sale.

When they launched Prime, the pair released a gushing statement that said: “We’re humbled by the process of creating a real brand and look forward to competing with some of the biggest beverage companies in the world.”

Where can I buy it then?

You’ll have to take your chances in Asda stores in Rushden, Kettering, Corby and Raunds. Asda’s press office told us they have no specific times when deliveries will be made, so it’s pot luck whether you’ll be able to pick any up.

They said there’s no shortage of production, but the drink’s popularity means it’s selling out fast.

And there’s only three bottles per person, so if you want any more you might have to make repeat trips.

