Some budget airlines have strict rules on bringing food and drink onto the plane

Here is a guide on what is permitted - and what to avoid

When it comes to packing hand luggage for a flight, there are plenty of essentials to tick off your packing list, such as your passport, phone, headphones and more.

But if you fancy bringing along a snack or something to drink during the flight, it is worth knowing what food and drinks you are actually allowed to carry in your luggage.

While most airlines operate a food and drink service, travellers may prefer to bring their own due to dietary restrictions or to save money.

Food and drinks you can bring on UK airlines - including TUI, Jet2, easyjet and Ryanair | kirill_makarov - stock.adobe.com

The rules of what you are allowed to pack in your hand luggage can vary between different airlines, and if you break these rules, the food and drink items could be confiscated.

Flight passengers are being encouraged to check what they are allowed to pack, and what they aren’t before flying.

Here is a full list of food and drink items you are allowed to bring on popular UK airlines; TUI, easyjet, Jet 2 and Ryanair.

TUI

You are allowed to bring your own food and drink onto TUI flights. However, TUI can not provide heating facilities with the exception of baby milk.

Food and drink you can bring onto a TUI flight:

Water

‘Low-risk’ food such as pre-made sandwiches or cold snacks

Baby milk

Easyjet

Easyjet allows for certain foods and drinks to be brought onto flights, but with restrictions. Most items must be bought from the airport, and be unopened. There aren’t many restrictions with baby food and milk, however the Easyjet website states you may be asked to taste it for security reasons.

Food and drink you can bring onto an easyjet flight:

Unopened alcohol - if bought in the departure lounge

Soft drinks and water - if under 100ml limit

Hot drinks - if bought in the airport and have a lid on

Baby food and milk - under two litres

Jet2

Jet2 has a strict policy when it comes to certain foods and drinks. You are not allowed to drink your own alcohol on the plane, and can only consume alcohol bought onboard. You can also not bring any of your own hot food or drinks.

Food and drink you can bring onto a Jet2 flight:

Cold food such as snacks and sandwiches

Ryanair

Ryanair prohibits passengers from bringing any of their own alcohol or hot drinks on board. However, they do allow food as long as it is cold and ready to eat.

Food and drink you can bring onto a Ryanair flight:

Cold snacks

Soft drinks

