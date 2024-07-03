First finalists across three categories revealed for prestigious county Food and Drink Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first finalists across three categories have been revealed for this year’s prestigious Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards.

The annual awards shine a spotlight on our county’s culinary excellence and celebrate the brilliant people, places and producers who deserve our support.

The Artisan Local Product, Artisan Local Drink, and College Student finalists have all been recognised for showcasing unprecedented innovation, quality and passion for craftsmanship.

14 of the best artisan food and drink products are competing for the gold, silver and bronze places in their respective categories.

Winners in last year's Artisan Local Product Category at the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards.

These high quality and distinctive products are all made in small quantities by hand or using traditional methods by local companies.

The finalists are as follows:

Artisan Local Product of the Year, sponsored by Heygates Flour and Animal Feed Millers:

- Cinnamon Roll THICC Cookie by Cookie Babes

- Northamptonshire Blue by Hamm Tun Fine Foods

- New Lodge Vineyard Marmalade with Honey by Made By The Beekeeper

- Moorgate Farm Turkey and Leek Pie by Moorgate Farm

- Coppa by Northampton Charcuterie Company

- Guinness Bread by The Falcon Inn

- Raspberry and Blackberry Jam by The Jam Queen

Artisan Local Drink of the Year, sponsored by Warner’s Distillery:

- Nuggernaut by Great Oakley Brewery

- Queen & Co Mead by Made By The Beekeeper

- Stoneyfields English Quality Sparkling Wine 2019 Rose by Stoneyfields

- Earls Baron Saxon 2023 by New Lodge Vineyard

- Blackberry, Rhubarb & Cardamom Liqueur by The Food Library

- Equinox – Single Malt English Whiskey by Wharf Distillery

- Wild & Furrow Oat Drink by Wild & Furrow

Rachel Mallows MBE, director of the awards, said: “Innovation is a theme in the artisan categories this year, which is exciting to see. Across both categories, judges could not meet my maximum five shortlist.

“Not only were the entries wide ranging, but every judging session had feedback and enthusiasm about the brilliant innovation of producers – as well as the exceptional taste of the shortlisted products and drinks.”

College students have also been recognised, and this category celebrates young people who show drive, commitment, passion and exceptional progress in the development of their skills.

Judges of the College Student Competition were impressed by their advancing skills, creativity and composure. All agreed that the future of the county’s culinary arts and hospitality is bright, with such committed young people leading the way.

College Student Competition, hosted by the University of Northampton:

- Dumitru Poroseci from Northampton College

- Oscar Plomer from Tresham College, Corby

- Chloe Smith from Moulton College

The winners across all categories in the Weetabix Northamptonshire Food & Drink Awards 2024/25 will be announced at a ceremony on October 17 at the Royal & Derngate.