Fine dining at its best: The 11 Northamptonshire restaurants awarded prestigious AA Rosettes

First introduced in 1956, the AA Rosette award scheme was the first nationwide scheme for assessing the quality of food served by restaurants and hotels.
The AA says: “The scheme is a celebration of successful cooking at different levels across the UK – Rosettes are a clear indicator of culinary excellence, and reflect the stand-out experience diners can expect from the moment they enter the restaurant.”
If you are looking for a special evening out, these 11 restaurants will provide something special.
1. The 11 Northamptonshire restaurants awarded prestigious AA Rosettes
2. Nuovo Restaurant
The Nuovo Restaurant in Abington Street was awarded the AA Rosette after being described by inspectors as an "excellent cicchetti off the beaten track". The AA says Nuovo is "a hidden gem in a unique setting, tucked away down a passageway off the main drag. A long, narrow space, where the feature lighting and bold stripes of the draped ceiling create a great atmosphere. This is casual, relaxed dining, with a Venetian-inspired menu of cicchetti (Italian small plates) – really tasty, well-executed, seasonally driven food." Photo: Katie Wheatley
3. The Hopping Hare
The Hopping Hare in Northampton was awarded two AA Rosettes by inspectors, who described the venue as a "top family-owned pub". The comments continued: "The mildly eccentric pub signage reflects the 'hopping' element; as it's hard to explain, a visit will clarify. Having seen, enter the bar, where several national real ales accompany Saxby's cider, made on a local farm, and around 11 wines by the glass. For his modern British dishes, head chef Grant Wentzel hand-picks his suppliers, so knows how his meats were reared, his fish caught, and his vegetables grown. The result: pan-fried pigeon breast, beetroot, pickled girolles and toasted hazelnuts, and that's just a starter! Main dishes could include slow-roasted Bedfordshire pork belly, croquette and loin, pressed potato, sage and onion purée and red wine jus, followed by a home-made treacle tart. Sandwiches, omelettes and salads are also available." Photo: Google
4. Hibiscus Fine Dining, Delapre Abbey
The Hibiscus at Delapre Abbey was awarded two AA Rosettes with inspectors saying the venue has "extremely chic surroundings for thoughtful modern dishes". The feedback continued: "Hibiscus is an intimate space beautifully decorated in muted greys and silvers, found in the Billiard Room of the impressive historic Delapre Abbey and surrounded by stunning grounds and gardens. Smartly dressed staff are welcoming and the menu changes seasonally with regular tweaks according to market availability. Begin with the fresh flavours of marinated Cornish crab with avocado, wasabi and cucumber." Photo: Submitted