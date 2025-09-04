Fine dining at its best: The 11 Northamptonshire restaurants awarded prestigious AA Rosettes

3 . The Hopping Hare

The Hopping Hare in Northampton was awarded two AA Rosettes by inspectors, who described the venue as a "top family-owned pub". The comments continued: "The mildly eccentric pub signage reflects the 'hopping' element; as it's hard to explain, a visit will clarify. Having seen, enter the bar, where several national real ales accompany Saxby's cider, made on a local farm, and around 11 wines by the glass. For his modern British dishes, head chef Grant Wentzel hand-picks his suppliers, so knows how his meats were reared, his fish caught, and his vegetables grown. The result: pan-fried pigeon breast, beetroot, pickled girolles and toasted hazelnuts, and that's just a starter! Main dishes could include slow-roasted Bedfordshire pork belly, croquette and loin, pressed potato, sage and onion purée and red wine jus, followed by a home-made treacle tart. Sandwiches, omelettes and salads are also available." Photo: Google