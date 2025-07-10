Eight Northamptonshire pubs named in The Telegraph's top 500 in England

3 . The Alexandra Arms, Kettering

Will said: "Lots of pubs use old pump clips for decoration, but I’m not sure many reach quite the coverage you’ll find at the Alexandra Arms. Every spare bit of wall and ceiling is occupied; the overall impact is, well, intoxicating. This is a much bigger pub than it originally looks, with a large back room that holds (among other things) a Northamptonshire Skittles table. When I visited recently, it was a sunny day and the patrons had spread out, although they were still carrying on a boisterous cross-pub conversation. So warm was it, in fact, that one of them was moved to order a Fosters shandy – a beer whose label I couldn’t find amongst the thousands on the ceiling." Photo: Google