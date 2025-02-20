Easter Eggs: Mars launches new Easter egg range - full list of new items
We are so excited by these brand-new eggs 🍫
- Mars has unveiled a brand-new Easter egg range
- The range includes Malteser Truffles Giant Egg, Milky Way Medium Egg and more
- Mini Eggs versions of M&M’s and Minstrels have also been launched
Easter is fast approaching, and we may be stocking up on eggs to give to our loved ones.
It is now a cultural tradition to gift chocolate eggs to one another on Easter Sunday, and there are so many different brands to choose from.
One of the biggest companies in the chocolate industry, Mars Wrigley have unveiled brand-new Easter ranges for 2025.
Here is every brand-new Easter product from Mars Wrigley for 2025:
- Maltesers Popcorn Bunny
- M&M’s Crispy Bunny
- M&M’s Choco Mini Eggs
- Galaxy Minstrels Mini Eggs
- M&M’s Mini Medium Egg
- M&M’s Crispy Bunny Large Egg
- Maltesers White Mini Bunnies Medium
- Milky Way Large Egg
- Snickers Extra Large Egg
- Maltesers Truffles Giant Egg
- Galaxy Ripple Giant Egg
Easter Sunday will be held on Sunday April 20, 2025. The products above are stocked across UK supermarkets including Asda, Morrisons, Tesco, Sainsbury’s and more.
