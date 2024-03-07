Northamptonshire has many great pubs on offer, and many of them are even happy to welcome our four-legged friends.
And as we look to spring and summer, and cross our fingers for some better weather, the activity of taking our pooches for a pint will hopefully be returning soon.
Here are 28 dog friendly pubs to visit in Northamptonshire.
1. Dog-friendly Northamptonshire pubs
Just some of the Northamptonshire pubs, which welcome dogs... Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
2. The Navigation - Stoke Bruerne
Stoke Bruerne, Towcester, NN12 7SY. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
3. The Royal Oak - Walgrave
Zion Hill, Walgrave, Northampton NN6 9PN. Photo: The Royal Oak
4. The Hart - Duston
573 Harlestone Rd, Northampton NN5 6NU. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds