Dish’d launches new Lebanese food brand ‘Leb + Nöm’ in Northampton

Dish’d, the UK’s leading virtual food franchise, has launched its latest concept, Leb + Nöm, right here in Northampton. Known for creating hit delivery-only brands, Dish’d is once again turning up the flavour with a bold new take on Lebanese cuisine, now available exclusively on Deliveroo, Uber Eats, and Just Eat.

Leb + Nöm delivers the vibrant taste of the Middle East straight to your door. Think sizzling shawarmas, smoky grilled meats, crisp falafel, and fresh salads. Whether you're feeding the whole family or just looking for something new, Leb + Nöm brings something for everyone.

This latest launch strengthens Dish’d’s growing reputation for trend-led food brands that cater to what modern diners want: high-quality, exciting meals, without the need to leave home.

Mohamed Rahman, Co-founder of Dish’d, said:

Wraps and sharing plates

“We’re thrilled to bring Leb + Nöm to Northampton. We know local customers are always looking for something fresh and our new brand offers something new - just in time for summer - we’re confident this new concept will be a big hit.”

What is Dish’d?

Dish’d is a food franchise which creates mouthwatering virtual food brands that are only available on delivery apps Deliveroo, UberEats and Just Eat.

Dish’d already has four established food brands that are guaranteed to have orders flying in. They stay ahead of new trends by constantly developing and testing new brands and dishes. Each menu is lovingly created by their team of development chefs, and then market tested before being introduced to franchisees, making sure the dishes are delicious, popular and easy for franchisees to replicate consistently.

Leb + Nöm

Among Dish’d’s growing portfolio are:

Eugreeka! - Tasty greek classics made with supersoft handmade pittas

Leb + Nöm - A feast from the middle east, delivered straight to your door

Bao + Bowls - Soft fluffy baos & steaming bowls

Wingology - Gourmet Fried Chicken never tasted so good!