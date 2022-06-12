Corby McDonald's is getting an upgrade. Image: Google.

A 24-hour fast food restaurant in Corby is to get a fresh look and an extension to help it cope with demand from changing eating habits.

McDonald’s at the Peel Centre in Phoenix Parkway is one of the town’s busiest takeaways.

Now bosses want to update it and have applied to the council to build an extension to the rear of the restaurant which will increase the floor space by a quarter.

They want to put a 79 square metre extension on to the existing building to increase the seating area and create more room for customer toilets.

The remodeling will also see the roof replaced with the more modern green design, adding more glazing alongside a refurb.

The addition of a third ‘fast forward’ drive-thru window will mean customers whose orders aren’t ready can move out of the queue to allow others to be served while they wait at the new window.

This should help ease the big queues that often build up at the restaurant at peak times.

Neither North Northants Council highways officers or environmental health have raised any objections. No other comments from members of the public have yet been received.

The application, which was submitted at the end of May, is available to view on the NNC planning portal.