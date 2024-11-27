Community called on to help support winter food collection in aid of local foodbank this Christmas

A local foodbank is set to benefit from a winter food collection being held at Tesco Extra on St James Road, Corby from Thursday 28th-Saturday 30th November.

A donation station will be set up in store for Corby Foodbank as part of Tesco’s national, annual event, which takes place to support charities Fareshare and Trussell to help provide food essentials to people in the local community this Christmas time.

Part of Trussell, an anti-poverty charity and community of food banks, Corby Foodbank will use the donations collected to distribute three-day emergency, non-perishable food parcels to local people in food crisis.

In 2023, the Foodbank supported 3,500 people in Corby and surrounding villages – a 20% increase rate, year on year. And with winter often being the busiest time of year in its operation, Corby Foodbank’s manager, Martin Langford, says that any donations will be gratefully received: “We really appreciate Tesco Extra organising this collection for us, particularly at this time of year,” said Martin Langford, manager at Corby Foodbank.

“They were also kind enough to support us in 2023, with donations from that collection totalling 561.60kg, which was amazing.

“Everyone deserves to enjoy some Christmas spirit and I know the donations we receive this year will help make a big difference to so many families in Corby and surrounding areas this Christmas time.”

All items can be donated in store at the Tesco Extra on St James Road, Corby until Saturday 30th November.

Donations that are most in need are:

- Soup

- Spaghetti in sauce

- Tinned tomatoes

- Pasta sauce

- Tinned potatoes

- Tinned vegetables

- Tinned meat

- Tinned fish

- Tinned fruit

- Tinned rice pudding & custard

- Biscuits

- Tea

- Coffee

- Long life juice

- UHT milk

To find out more about Corby Foodbank, visit www.corby.foodbank.org.uk/news/