Castle Ashby Gardens in Northamptonshire hoping to reopen its popular tearoom this summer

Hope that the tearoom should reopen next month

Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 26th Apr 2023, 17:50 BST- 1 min read

A popular visitor attraction in rural Northamptonshire is hoping to reopen its tearoom to customers later this year.

Castle Ashby Gardens, which forms part of the ancestral home of the 7th Marquess of Northampton, closed its tearoom last year, remaining shut throughout the summer months.

It didn’t publicly say why the tearoom was shut, only advising customers on its website that they would get 10 per cent off entry tickets until further notice.

This month however, Castle Ashby Gardens has said it is opening its tearoom will reopen in May.

A notice on its website and social media pages reads: “Unfortunately our tearoom is currently closed however we hope to reopen it in May 2023, further announcements will be made on our website.”

People travel for miles around to visit Castle Ashby Gardens set in the heart of a 10,000-acre estate with 35-acres of gardens, orangery, menagerie and children’s play area.