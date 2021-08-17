Calling all foodies! Don't miss the Rushden Lakes Food and Drinks Festival THIS SUNDAY

Head over to Rushden Lakes this weekend to try all sorts of food and drink that have been crafted by Northamptonshire businesses.

The Rushden Lakes Food and Drinks Festival takes place at the Central Boulevard on Sunday, August 22 from 10.30am to 5pm where 35 local businesses will have stalls set up to sell their local produce.

The festival has been organised by Northampton family owned online shop, The Little Farm Shop Co.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Rushden Lakes Food and Drinks Festival will take place this Sunday.

Owner of the Little Farm Shop Co, Chloe Southgate, said: "We absolutely cannot wait to welcome stall holders and guests to Rushden Lakes Food and Drinks Festival this Sunday. We've put this event together to showcase some of Northamptonshire's most talented food and drinks businesses.

"Supporting local is more important now than ever before, so we're bringing you 35 local businesses to support in just one place! You'll find an amazing selection of food and drinks to eat on site and at home, from cheese, sausages, chutneys and cakes to crepes, Italian coffee, Indian street food and so much more.

"Providing the success of our first event, we hope to make this a monthly occurrence and, when we are not at the Lakes, you can find an incredible selection of local goodies in the Made In Northamptonshire shop which is located next to Starbucks."

Visitors can expect to find a wide range of food and drinks ready to eat onsite as well as lots of produce to eat and prepare at home.

The Rushden Lakes Food and Drinks Festival will take place this Sunday.

Businesses making an appearance include Brooklyn Brownie Co, The Courtyard Creperie, Friars Farm, Bronx Kitchen and Brockleby's Pies. Customers can also expect to find handmade chocolate, gin, whisky and flowers - there will be something for everyone.

To find out more about the event, visit The Little Farm Shop Co's Facebook Page or call 01604 312392.