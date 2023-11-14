Bosworth's Garden Company named Group Garden Centre Caterer of the Year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The judging panel considered various factors such as cohesiveness, ambience, quality of food, menu options, service, and promotional efforts.

"We are delighted to have been recognised as the Group Garden Centre Caterer of the Year," said Sam Bosworth, Director of Bosworth's Garden Company. "This is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, who strive to create a unique and memorable dining experience for our customers."

Bosworth's Garden Company has cafés at both of their premises with Mulberry Café located at their Elton site and Aspen Café located at their Burton Latimer site. It was noted that both sites were cohesive with delivering exceptional service, enjoyable dining experiences and delicious food.

The food and menu options were a key factor in the judging process with extra points awarded for more adventurous menu options, together with the provision of plant-based and gluten-free dishes.

Both cafés have a variety of vegan and gluten-free dishes on offer including a Vegan Platter and Sweet Potato, Chickpea and Spinach Masala. Mulberry Café, located at Elton, also regularly uses produce sourced from the on-site Kitchen Garden within their dishes.

"We are proud to have won this award, and it is a testament to our commitment to providing our customers with the best possible dining experience," said Sam.