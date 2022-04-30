Award-winning kebab shop manager opens new Irthlingborough takeaway

An award-winning takeaway manager has brought his expertise to Irthlingborough after opening a new kebab shop.

Five Star, in High St, is opened last Wednesday (April 20) and serves pizzas, kebabs, burgers and calzones.

They also sell kapsalon, a dish that consists of a layer of chips topped with kebab and covered with cheese.

Left, Veysel Demir, 38 and right, Mucahit Koca, 50

It’s managed by Veysel Demir, 38, who ran Millennium Pizzas and Grill when it received the award for Just Eat Best Delivery in 2020 at the eighth annual British Kebab Awards, in which thousands of members of the public voted.

He said: “We did really well to receive the award for best delivery and I want to do as well, if not better, here at Five Star.

“I have 20 years of experience in this industry, having worked in a few takeaways and restaurants, and I’m looking forward to giving more customers the best service.”

The takeaway is open from 4pm to 11pm on Monday to Saturday and delivers as far as Finedon, Higham Ferrers, Rushden, and some parts of Wellingborough.

Five Star manager Veysel Demir at British Kebab Awards 2020

Veysel is confident of the quality and also the variety of the food they offer and, having brought in experienced friend Mucahit Koca, 50, he is very confident in their service.

He said: “We’ve only just started out and so far we’ve been doing quite well but of course we want to get better and better.