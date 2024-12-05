This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Over 400 brand-new products have been introduced 🥖

Aldi buyer Julie Ashfield has shared five changes in store this Christmas

Changes include extra shelving, new products and more staff

Aldi has highlighted the need for donations this Christmas

An Aldi ‘insider’ has revealed five changes that shoppers will see this Christmas in store.

Managing director of buying at Aldi, Julie Ashfield has shared the exciting changes shoppers can expect this festive season, from new products to extra shelves.

As we are currently in the festive season, leading UK supermarkets are embracing the Christmas period.

Discount supermarket Aldi has been making preparations ahead of the season, with the new changes currently underway to ensure a smooth shopping experience for customers.

Here are the five changes you can expect to see this Christmas season, shared by Julie.

Hundreds of new products

Julie shared that as part of Aldi’s Christmas range, more than 400 brand-new products have been introduced.

Julie said: “Shoppers will notice an even bigger and better selection of our premium Specially Selected range, with more Specially Selected products available than ever before.

“We know the range is particularly popular over the festive period and shoppers are already snapping up their favourites, with sales of our Specially Selected Mince Pies up from this time last year.

“This year, we’re also launching our biggest ever range of festive cheeses and party food, as well as our largest festive vegan and veggie range, providing great quality options for every shopper.

A new look for our stores

To make space for the brand-new products, Aldi has added extra shelving to its stores.

Julie said: “For the first time, we’ve introduced a dedicated Specially Selected shopping location in our stores, giving shoppers a dedicated area to browse our premium festive offering.

“In some of our stores, we’re also trialling additional shelving in our chillers so we can offer an even bigger and better range of festive chilled foods.”

More friendly faces

As the Christmas season is one of the busiest periods in shops across the UK, most of them hire new staff.

Julie said: “Each year we welcome new colleagues in the lead-up to Christmas, offering permanent positions to help replenish stock and provide further assistance to customers during the busy season.

“In fact, we recently announced that we were recruiting for 3,500 permanent store roles ahead of the festive period, including Store Assistants, managerial positions and cleaners.

“Our colleagues can also work additional hours and more flexible shifts in the lead-up to Christmas to ensure we keep our shelves fully stocked and deliver the same amazing customer experience even when it’s busy.”

More time to shop

To help alleviate any Christmas shopping stress, Aldi will also be increasing its opening hours in the run-up to Christmas.

Julie said: “On Saturday 21st and Monday 23rd December, shoppers can visit Aldi stores between 7am and 10pm, while Sunday hours on 22nd December have been extended to 9.30am to 4pm.

“On Christmas Eve, stores will be open from 7am until 6pm and will be closed on Christmas Day and Boxing Day as usual to give our colleagues a well-deserved break.

“Shoppers also have until 6pm on New Year’s Eve to buy any last-minute food and drink to see in the New Year, before stores close again on New Year’s Day.”

Doing more for our partners

Aldi has community donation points in its stores across the UK, and has recently launched a donation drive to support its community-giving partner Neighbourly.

Julie said: “To help guide our shoppers on what to donate, we’ve worked with foodbanks, charities and community groups across the UK to compile a list of the most in-demand items at foodbanks this Christmas.

“With all Aldi stores set to close on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day, the festive season provides an opportunity for even more charities to benefit from our partnership as those paired with local Aldi stores can collect fresh and chilled food products nearing the end of their shelf life, meaning no fresh food goes to waste.”

The most in-demand food items include:

Tinned food

Festive treats

Toiletries

Tea / coffee

Breakfast cereals

Juices and soft drinks

UHT milk

Laundry and cleaning products

Rice and pasta

Cooking sauces / oils / condiments

Children’s gifts such as toys, crafts and games

Pet food

To find out more about Aldi and the products it stocks, please visit its website.