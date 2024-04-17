With its pretty countryside, Northamptonshire is brimming with village locals serving the UK’s best beers and ales.

Many of the county’s pubs are situated in the rolling undulating hills of the East Midlands.

Here we round up 12 watering holes, from grade II-listed public houses to former nightclubs, which are currently on the market.

Do you recognise any of them? Email your memories to [email protected].

1 . Pubs for sale These pubs are for sale in Northamptonshire - is your local on the list? Photo: Stewart Carr Photo Sales

2 . The Hare The Hare - an impressive, detached stone-built pub in Main Street, Loddington - is on the market for offers over £650,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . The Wheatsheaf The Wheatsheaf - a two-storey inn with 12 bedrooms on Main Road, Crick - is up for sale for £895,000. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales