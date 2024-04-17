With its pretty countryside, Northamptonshire is brimming with village locals serving the UK’s best beers and ales.
Many of the county’s pubs are situated in the rolling undulating hills of the East Midlands.
Here we round up 12 watering holes, from grade II-listed public houses to former nightclubs, which are currently on the market.
1. Pubs for sale
These pubs are for sale in Northamptonshire - is your local on the list? Photo: Stewart Carr
2. The Hare
The Hare - an impressive, detached stone-built pub in Main Street, Loddington - is on the market for offers over £650,000. Photo: Rightmove
3. The Wheatsheaf
The Wheatsheaf - a two-storey inn with 12 bedrooms on Main Road, Crick - is up for sale for £895,000. Photo: Rightmove
4. The Fox & Hounds
The Fix & Hounds - a charming, white-washed stone pub in High Street, Whittlebury - is on the market for £795,000. Photo: Rightmove