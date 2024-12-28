17 of the greatest pubs for food across the UK - according to customers

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 28th Dec 2024, 13:00 GMT

Here is where you will find the finest pub grub 🍴

We all love a bit of pub grub from time to time.

Whether you’re after a big, juicy burger or a portion of Hunter’s Chicken, the best place to be for that is most certainly a pub.

Across the UK, there are plenty of amazing pubs which have talented chefs working away in their kitchens, ready to serve you a satisfying meal.

Here is a list of the best pubs for food in the UK.

Located in Covent Garden, The Harp has received praise from customers for its charming decor, beer selection and food options. Diners have claimed it is “the best pub in London”, with great food.

1. The Harp, London

Located in Covent Garden, The Harp has received praise from customers for its charming decor, beer selection and food options. Diners have claimed it is “the best pub in London”, with great food. | Google-The Harp

Bristol’s The Bank Tavern is a cosy little pub, which serves up a delicious delight of pub grub. Customers have claimed it is the best pub in Bristol for a Sunday roast.

2. The Bank Tavern, Bristol

Bristol’s The Bank Tavern is a cosy little pub, which serves up a delicious delight of pub grub. Customers have claimed it is the best pub in Bristol for a Sunday roast. | Google Maps

This Portsmouth pub serves up a European gastropub menu in a venue that overlooks the harbour. The pub has received praise for its “tasty food”, which includes Sunday roasts, fish dishes and delicious desserts.

3. The Still & West, Portsmouth

This Portsmouth pub serves up a European gastropub menu in a venue that overlooks the harbour. The pub has received praise for its “tasty food”, which includes Sunday roasts, fish dishes and delicious desserts. | Google-Bob Stapleton

The Old Crown in Birmingham is loved by customers for its food, especially its burgers. The pub has received praise for its themed events such as Oktoberfest, as well as its bottomless brunches.

4. The Old Crown, Birmingham

The Old Crown in Birmingham is loved by customers for its food, especially its burgers. The pub has received praise for its themed events such as Oktoberfest, as well as its bottomless brunches. | Google-Josh Lagrimas

