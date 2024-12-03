15 of the best restaurants in Northampton for fish and chips

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 3rd Dec 2024, 17:41 BST

Diners have picked out the best places for a chippy 🐟

Fish and chips is one of the most beloved meals in the UK.

In Northampton there are many incredible establishments that offer the traditional dish, which have high ratings from customers.

Here are 15 of the best restaurants and takeaways in Northampton for fish and chips, according to TripAdvisor reviewers.

The Cock at Roade in Northampton has a 4.5* rating from 444 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “We had takeaway fish and chips tonight with mushy peas and a delicious tartare sauce, a night off cooking for me, was absolutely lovely top nosh! Thank you.”

1. The Cock at Roade, Northampton

The Royal Oak in Northampton has a 4.5* rating from 272 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “The staff are incredibly friendly. You can eat either in the restaurant or the bar. Very good Sunday roasts, also recommend fish and chips and steak pie.”

2. The Royal Oak, Northampton

The Lamplighter in Northampton has a 4.5* rating from 415 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: "Food was outstanding, I had the pie and mash, others around me had the fish and chips both meals looked and tasted lovely."

3. The Lamplighter

The Sun Inn in Kislingbury has a 4.5* rating from 253 reviews. A TripAdvisor reviewer said: “Wonderful service, ambiance and food. Eaten here quite a few times now from pizza to scampi, roast, curry. To be honest, I can't fault the pub, staff or food.”

4. The Sun Inn, Kislingbury

