12 Takeaways you MUST try if you live in Northamptonshire, according to our readers

1. The Flavour Trailer

The Flavour Trailer is currently the most popular choice with our readers. Their loaded gourmet burgers have become extremely popular in Northampton. You can find their trailer in various locations across Northampton throughout the week or you can dine in at Brooklyn Social in town centre and feast on their flavoursome burgers, fries and sundaes. For more information, call 01604 372002.

Photo: The Flavour Trailer