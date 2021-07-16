12 Takeaways you MUST try if you live in Northamptonshire, according to our readers

If one positive thing came out of being locked down for months at a time, it is that most of us were able to explore more takeaways that our county's independents have to offer.
We asked our readers to share with us their go-to takeaways in and around Northampton and, based on popularity, we compiled a list of takeaways you absolutely must try if you live in Northamptonshire
Whether you are craving a loaded gourmet burger, loaded fries, street food, Indian cuisine or pizza, this list has it all!
How many of these takeaways have you tried?
1. The Flavour Trailer
The Flavour Trailer is currently the most popular choice with our readers. Their loaded gourmet burgers have become extremely popular in Northampton. You can find their trailer in various locations across Northampton throughout the week or you can dine in at Brooklyn Social in town centre and feast on their flavoursome burgers, fries and sundaes. For more information, call 01604 372002.
Photo: The Flavour Trailer
2. Yuma's Kitchen - Northampton
Yuma's Kitchen - located on Talbot Road in Northampton - continues to be a popular choice with our readers with their burgers, loaded fries and wings. They also collaborate with local business, Brooklyn Brownies, to bring you scrumptious brownies as part of their dessert menu, which also includes cookie dough, vanilla ice cream and a kalmati box. For more information, call 07951 825928.
Photo: Yuma's Kitchen
3. Magee Street Bakery - Northampton
Magee Street Bakery on Derby Road in Northampton is a very popular choice for takeaways in Northampton. They are famous for their Scotch Egg Sundays and sell a range of cold sandwiches, toasties, pastries and cakes as well as a variety of vegetarian and vegan options. The menu changes day-to-day so you can always expect to see new delicious creations! For more information, call 01604 634407.
Photo: Magee Street Bakery
4. The Dough Dept - Northampton
The Dough Dept is amongst the go-to places in Northampton for scrumptious wood fired pizza. They do weekly pop-ups in their vintage Rice horsebox in various locations and they provide mobile catering for events as well as DIY pizza boxes made to order. For more information, call 07783 419088.
Photo: The Dough Dept