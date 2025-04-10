There are plenty of brilliant bars and pubs to enjoy a drink across Northamptonshire.
Customers who have visited the hospitality venues have given their opinion on Tripadvisor, sharing the best spots to visit.
Whether you are a visitor to Northamptonshire or a resident, this is your guide to the best bars and pubs to visit when in the area.
1. The Snooty Fox, Kettering
The Snooty Fox in Kettering has a 4.5* rating from 78 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “A warm welcome on arrival. Pleasant decor in keeping with the age of the building throughout with some quirks and elegant touches. An excellent range of drinks on offer from cocktails to real ales to fine wines.” | Tripadvisor-Rory Z
2. The Nags Head, Wollaston
The Nags Head in Wollaston has a 4.7* rating from 57 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “Lovely, smart establishment. Dog friendly, fab food and excellent service. Just popped in on our way past for a drink and decided to have a few nibbles, which were lovely. Would definitely visit again and try something more substantial from the menu. Service was super efficient and very friendly.” | Tripadvisor
3. Stratton Arms, Brackley
Stratton Arms in Brackley has a 4.6* rating from 151 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “We went to the pub for the first time yesterday. The pub is what you could describe as a great ole English pub! Very welcoming, great atmosphere, reasonably priced drinks. Very good range of real ales.” | Tripadvisor
4. The Carriage House, Higham Ferrers
The Carriage House in Higham Ferrers has a 4.1* rating from 165 reviews. A Tripadvisor reviewer said: “A lovely atmosphere with very friendly staff. Food was fab. Good selection on menu and good selection of drinks. Booked another visit by end of main course. No cocktail menu but, a member of staff offered to make us something that was delicious.” | Google-David Nicholson
