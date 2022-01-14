11 cosy independent village pubs to visit in Northamptonshire this winter

3. The Stag's Head - Great Doddington

The Stag's Head is an independently run pub and restaurant set in the charming village of Great Doddington, situated only two miles from Wellingborough and eight miles from Northampton. It has four out of five stars on Tripadvisor and a Facebook reviewer said: "Love it here - always friendly staff and very dog friendly. We particularly love the outside undercover area which has very effective heaters for the winter months with blankets and cushions to make it feel extra cosy."

Photo: The Stag's Head - Great Doddington