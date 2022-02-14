Valentine's Day: Northamptonshire couples share their special messages

Residents across Northamptonshire have reached out to us to share some special messages for their partner in celebration of Valentine's Day today (February 14).
Where did Valentine's Day come from?
There are many theories about where Valentine's Day originated from. One of them is that Saint Valentine was a Roman priest, who performed secret weddings against the wishes of Emperor Claudius II. The emperor had outlawed marriage for young men because he believed that single men made better soldiers than those with wives and families.
The priest, after being caught, was imprisoned in the home of a noble. He healed his captor's blind daughter, prompting the whole household to convert to Christianity and sealing his fate. Before he was tortured and executed on February 14, he sent the woman he healed a love letter signed 'Your Valentine' - an expression we use today.
Love is in the air in Northamptonshire
To mark Valentine's Day, we asked our readers to send in pictures of themselves with their partner and tell us why they love them so much.
Here are 12 special Valentine's messages:
1.
Pat and Bob Whitehouse met more than 50 years ago when they were set up on a blind date by their friends. They got married in 1972 and went on to have two sons and three grandchildren. They celebrated their golden wedding anniversary on Saturday, February 12 - congratulations to Pat and Bob!
2.
Jackie and Dennis were at junior school together in the same class but never noticed one another. At age of 24, Dennis became a drummer for a band, which Jackie's former husband was a part of. Following Jackie's divorce in 1972, Dennis asked her out and they married one year later. Jackie said: "I found a new husband, friend, and soul mate in the past 50 years. He was never married before and no children. He has been Dad to my two girls. He was my destiny. True love lasts an eternity."
Photo: Jackie May
3.
'High school sweethearts', Olivia and Josh, have been together for six years. They met in Corby and have since done everything together. Olivia said: "From leaving school, to finding jobs, to moving in together. Josh has supported me endlessly throughout our relationship and I want him to know that I am so forever grateful. With that, I'd like this to be dedicated to Josh for always being such an amazing partner."
Photo: Olivia G-D
4.
Julia and Graham, from Cogenhoe, featured in the Chronicle & Echo 19 years ago when former Saints rugby star, Jon Sleightholme, presented the couple with a rugby ball to celebrate their Saints themed Valentines’ Day wedding in 2003. The bride and groom had untraditional black, gold and green colours and a rugby ball was thrown instead of a bouquet.