Special Mother's Day 2022 messages to mums across Northamptonshire

Mother's Day 2022 is approaching on Sunday, March 27.
We asked our readers to share some special words and pictures to honour their mums and all they have done to show their care, love and support.
Some readers wanted to pay tribute to the mums, who are sadly no longer with us.
To all the brilliant mums across Northamptonshire, Happy Mother's Day and thank you for helping to shape us into the people we are today with your love and encouragement.
1.
"Mrs Williamson, you are the most amazing sweet kind caring and loving and most selfless person I know, you're a fantastic mother that does everything you possibly can for our beautiful children. Without you, we wouldn’t be the amazing family we are. You're my rock, my best friend, the love of my life and a beautiful and amazing mother to our children. We love you so much - Happy Mother’s Day." From Ash, Lilly Alice, Autumn and Jesse in Northampton.
2.
"A very special message to my lovely mum, Gill Jones, from Duston xxx I love you so much xx Happy Mothers Day xx You are the ABSOLUTE best." - From Millicent Millie Sumo in Northampton.
3.
"Happy Mother’s Day to the most selfless woman I know. I’m so proud to be your daughter and I love you endlessly. You're a fantastic mum and an even better Nanny." From Julie and Natasha from Northampton
4.
"Melody Lam, you are the most amazing person and we are so lucky that you’re our mum and our kids' nanny. We owe everything we are to the amazing work you have done and continue to do supporting and loving us all." From Shelly and Vikki in Northampton.