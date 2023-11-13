Oh baby, our roadshow is back in Kettering

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event on Thursday, November 30, is the 33rd in 25 years and it will provide a huge range of advice on all aspects of pregnancy and baby care.

It is being held at The Hall@KGH (the recreation hall next to car park B at the main KGH site) from 6pm-8pm. Concessionary £1 car parking will be available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event is led by KGH’s Midwifery Advocates and is being supported by, health visitors, breast feeding midwives, healthcare providers and parentcraft midwives.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A previous year's 'baby roadshow' event held at KGH in the same venue.

Show organiser Keeley Chambers - who is also a Midwifery Advocate - said the free event is always very well received by pregnant families from across North Northamptonshire.

She said: “The idea is that the road show offers new and updated information, all in one place, about every aspect of preparing to have a baby and caring for a newborn infant.

“Service users will be able to find out about water births, home and hospital births, and what groups are available to support them in their pregnancy and after their baby has been born.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Both new, and more experienced parents find this event very interesting and describe how it is so useful with their birthing and parenting preparations”.